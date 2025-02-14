NBCC bags work contracts worth Rs 852 crore from Damodar Valley Corporation, Ministry of Housing

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 2:06 PM IST
NBCC (India) said that it has received work orders for providing construction and maintenance services from Damodar Valley Corporation and Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

The total value of said contracts is Rs 851.69 crore.

The company has been awarded a construction contract worth Rs 776.75 crore by the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC). The scope of the project involves construction of buildings and associated works of township at Durgapur, Koderma & Raghunathpur, DVC Administrative Building at New Town, Kolkata.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has awarded NBCC with a contract for undertaking maintenance works of New Moti Bagh GPRA Complex (NMB Complex) for a period of two years i.e., for FY 2025-26 and FY 2026-27. The total contract value is Rs 74.94 crore.

NBCC (India) is in business and operates into three major segments, namely project management consultancy, real estate, and engineering procurement & construction.

The company has reported a 25.41% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 142.43 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 113.57 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 16.65% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2,826.95 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

The scrip tumbled 4.56% to currently trade at Rs 81.76 on the BSE.

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 1:37 PM IST

