Dollar index regains momentum from 2-month low

The dollar index regains appetite from a two month low following US data that showed stronger than expected job growth in November. The report said non-farm payroll employment climbed by 64,000 jobs in November after tumbling by 105,000 jobs in October. Meanwhile, the Labor Department said the unemployment rate rose to 4.6 percent in November from 4.4 percent in September. The unemployment rate was expected to tick up to 4.5 percent. Currently, the dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies is quoting at 98.06, up 0.27% on the day.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News