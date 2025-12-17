Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shriram Finance gains as board to mull fund raising on 19 Dec'25

Shriram Finance gains as board to mull fund raising on 19 Dec'25

Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Shriram Finance advanced 1.43% to Rs 860.40 after the company's board will meet on Friday, 19 December 2025.to consider raising funds by way of equity shares or any other eligible securities through various modes.

The company will raise funds by way of rights issue, preferential allotment, qualified institutions placement or through any other permissible mode and/or combination thereof as may be considered appropriate by way of issue of equity shares and / or any other eligible securities.

The proposed issuance will be undertaken in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018.

Shriram Finance is India's largest retail asset financing non-banking finance company (NBFC). It is the flagship company of the Shriram Group, which has a significant presence in consumer finance, life insurance, general insurance, housing finance, stock broking, and distribution businesses.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 8.1% to Rs 2,314.17 crore on 17.2% rise in total income to Rs 11,921.33 crore in Q2 Sept 2025 over Q2 Sept 2024.

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 11:13 AM IST

