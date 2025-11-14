Donear Industries consolidated net profit rises 17.22% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.89% to Rs 236.92 crore

Net profit of Donear Industries rose 17.22% to Rs 12.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.89% to Rs 236.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 209.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.236.92209.8712.8210.3823.3715.9619.9312.9912.3910.57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News