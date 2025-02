Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital standalone net profit rises 10.17% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.23% to Rs 95.11 crore

Net profit of Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital rose 10.17% to Rs 10.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 9.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 25.23% to Rs 95.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 75.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.95.1175.9526.9427.3524.0819.6114.0612.7210.409.44

