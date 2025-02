PG Foils standalone net profit rises 27.62% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 122.44% to Rs 151.46 crore

Net profit of PG Foils rose 27.62% to Rs 10.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 8.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 122.44% to Rs 151.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 68.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.151.4668.096.01-12.1313.0111.1912.0110.1910.588.29

