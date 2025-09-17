Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dreamfolks Services slumps after discontinuing domestic airport lounges services

Dreamfolks Services slumps after discontinuing domestic airport lounges services

Image
Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Dreamfolks Services was locked in 5% lower circuit at Rs 131 after the company announced that it has discontinued the services of domestic airport lounges to its clients, effective 16 September 2025.

"Impact of the same is material. The other domestic services and global lounge business will continue as usual, the company said in a statement.

The firm reiterated that contracts with its clients remain active and the discussions with the clients on alternate customer value propositions are in progress.

Dreamfolks Services is India's largest airport service aggregator platform. It provides services such as lounges, food and beverages, spa, meet and assist, airport transfer, transit hotels/nap room access and baggage transfer. Clients include major card networks, banks, online travel agents, airlines and enterprises.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 23.79% to Rs 21.28 crore on a 8.77% rise in revenue to Rs 348.95 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

On the BSE, over 0.47 lakh shares of the company had changed hands at the counter as compared with the average trading volume of 0.14 lakh shares in the past two weeks.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shringar House of Mangalsutra unwraps a good debut

Avantel gains on bagging Rs 10-cr order from Garden Reach Shipbuilders

India well-positioned to substantially increase its share in global medical technology market

Dev Accelerator lists at slight premium

Urban Company shines on market debut

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 10:21 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story