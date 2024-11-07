Hawkins Cookers standalone net profit declines 3.24% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.95% to Rs 295.85 crore

Net profit of Hawkins Cookers declined 3.24% to Rs 34.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 35.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 8.95% to Rs 295.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 271.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.295.85271.5515.4417.8148.1449.4745.6847.3034.0635.20

