Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hawkins Cookers standalone net profit declines 3.24% in the September 2024 quarter

Hawkins Cookers standalone net profit declines 3.24% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 7:00 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 8.95% to Rs 295.85 crore

Net profit of Hawkins Cookers declined 3.24% to Rs 34.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 35.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 8.95% to Rs 295.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 271.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales295.85271.55 9 OPM %15.4417.81 -PBDT48.1449.47 -3 PBT45.6847.30 -3 NP34.0635.20 -3

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Trent Q2FY25 results: PAT rises 44.3% to Rs 338.75 cr despite headwinds

PKL 2024 Live score: Bengal Warriorz vs Dabang Delhi match begins at 8 PM

Canada blocked Australian media for broadcasting Jaishankar's presser: MEA

Income-Tax dept searches Truecaller India offices in tax evasion case

Simplilearn cuts Ebitda losses by 75% as FY24 revenue reaches Rs 773 crore

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 4:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story