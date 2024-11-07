Hawkins Cookers standalone net profit declines 3.24% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.95% to Rs 295.85 croreNet profit of Hawkins Cookers declined 3.24% to Rs 34.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 35.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 8.95% to Rs 295.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 271.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales295.85271.55 9 OPM %15.4417.81 -PBDT48.1449.47 -3 PBT45.6847.30 -3 NP34.0635.20 -3
Powered by Capital Market - Live News