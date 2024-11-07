Escorts Kubota standalone net profit rises 53.15% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.47% to Rs 2476.16 crore

Net profit of Escorts Kubota rose 53.15% to Rs 326.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 213.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 0.47% to Rs 2476.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2464.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.2476.162464.5810.8110.82373.63351.72310.00293.50326.70213.32

