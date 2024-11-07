Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Escorts Kubota standalone net profit rises 53.15% in the September 2024 quarter

Escorts Kubota standalone net profit rises 53.15% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 7:00 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 0.47% to Rs 2476.16 crore

Net profit of Escorts Kubota rose 53.15% to Rs 326.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 213.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 0.47% to Rs 2476.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2464.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2476.162464.58 0 OPM %10.8110.82 -PBDT373.63351.72 6 PBT310.00293.50 6 NP326.70213.32 53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Trent Q2FY25 results: PAT rises 44.3% to Rs 338.75 cr despite headwinds

PKL 2024 Live score: Bengal Warriorz vs Dabang Delhi match begins at 8 PM

Canada blocked Australian media for broadcasting Jaishankar's presser: MEA

Income-Tax dept searches Truecaller India offices in tax evasion case

Simplilearn cuts Ebitda losses by 75% as FY24 revenue reaches Rs 773 crore

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 4:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story