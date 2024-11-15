Easy Trip Planners consolidated net profit declines 45.17% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.10% to Rs 144.67 crore

Net profit of Easy Trip Planners declined 45.17% to Rs 25.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 47.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2.10% to Rs 144.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 141.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.144.67141.6925.5945.7240.8565.6537.2464.6525.8747.18

