Easy Trip Planners consolidated net profit declines 45.17% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.10% to Rs 144.67 croreNet profit of Easy Trip Planners declined 45.17% to Rs 25.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 47.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2.10% to Rs 144.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 141.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales144.67141.69 2 OPM %25.5945.72 -PBDT40.8565.65 -38 PBT37.2464.65 -42 NP25.8747.18 -45
