Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Easy Trip Planners consolidated net profit declines 45.17% in the September 2024 quarter

Easy Trip Planners consolidated net profit declines 45.17% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:11 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 2.10% to Rs 144.67 crore

Net profit of Easy Trip Planners declined 45.17% to Rs 25.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 47.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2.10% to Rs 144.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 141.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales144.67141.69 2 OPM %25.5945.72 -PBDT40.8565.65 -38 PBT37.2464.65 -42 NP25.8747.18 -45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Bluesky attracts millions of users as they leave Musk's X after Trump win

Trump pledges to end Russia-Ukraine war, focus on middle east peace

Truck drivers concerned over livelihood as GRAP-III now effective in Delhi

China's prez unveils megaport in Peru, locals say they're being left out

Delhi AQI hits 409; severe smog triggers Grap-III curbs, online classes

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story