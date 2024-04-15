Easy Trip Planners launches its first franchise store in Karnal, Haryana

EaseMyTrip.com announced the launch of its first franchise store in Karnal, Haryana. This move is a part of the brand's expansion plans through the franchise model, highlighting its commitment to providing its customers with superior experiences through both offline and online channels.

Located in the prime area of Mugal Canal, the new store will cater to the diverse travel needs of customers in Karnal. Mirroring EaseMyTrip's core ethos, the store's interiors complement the brand's colour palette, ensuring customers have a strong brand recall. With its welcoming ambiance, the outlet will provide comprehensive, high-end services, ranging from flight and hotel bookings and bus and railway tickets to group travel arrangements and luxurious getaways, cruises and charter packages, visa application assistance, and much more.

