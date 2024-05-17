Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IIFL Securities consolidated net profit rises 108.33% in the March 2024 quarter

IIFL Securities consolidated net profit rises 108.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 70.80% to Rs 686.43 crore

Net profit of IIFL Securities rose 108.33% to Rs 179.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 86.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 70.80% to Rs 686.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 401.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 104.80% to Rs 512.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 250.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 59.85% to Rs 2161.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1352.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales686.43401.90 71 2161.281352.08 60 OPM %49.0837.76 -40.4634.39 - PBDT300.86135.63 122 796.38407.71 95 PBT237.44119.11 99 682.60340.87 100 NP179.8786.34 108 512.34250.16 105

First Published: May 17 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

