PDS consolidated net profit declines 55.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.41% to Rs 3419.17 crore

Net profit of PDS declined 55.50% to Rs 30.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 67.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.41% to Rs 3419.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3306.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.3419.173306.293.014.3588.58121.6455.9396.2930.0367.48

Powered by Capital Market - Live News