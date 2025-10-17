Home / Markets / Capital Market News / FM says rationalisation of GST rates has opened new opportunities in rural areas

FM says rationalisation of GST rates has opened new opportunities in rural areas

Image
Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman chaired a meeting to review business performance of the Karnataka Grameena Bank (KaGB) at Ballari, Karnataka yesterday. FM noted that the rationalisation of GST rates has opened new opportunities in rural areas due to increase in consumption, which is an indication of more funding by banks, the finance minister said. She also urged the rural banks to leverage this opportunity to cater the credit requirement in semi-urban and rural areas. The Union Minister said that capital requirement of some of the farmer producer organizations or FPOs are met by Development Financial Institutions and Government Departments. The working capital requirements should be fulfilled by the Banks. Rural bank should upgrade its products and services as per the convenience and demand of Farmer Producer Organisations, the Minister emphasized.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Sensex soars over 411 pts; IT shares decline

Dhunseri Ventures Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Atul gains after Q2 PAT climbs 31% YoY to Rs 179 cr

M&M gains on tieup with Brazilian firm to Bring C-390 Millennium to India

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 3:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story