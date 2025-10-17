Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GAIL signs concession agreement to set up CBG plant in Bengaluru

GAIL signs concession agreement to set up CBG plant in Bengaluru

Image
Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

GAIL (India) signed a Tripartite Concession Agreement on October 16,2025 with the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and Bengaluru Solid Waste Management (BSWML) for setting up a Compressed Bio Gas (CBG) plant at KCDC area, Haralakunte Village, Bengaluru South Taluk, Bengaluru.

Under the Concession Agreement, GBA will provide 18 acres of land on permissive use basis, and BSWML will supply 300 tons per day of segregated municipal solid waste, which will be processed to produce 12.6 tons per day of CBG. Additionally, the plant will produce around 22 tons of Fermented Organic Manure (FOM) daily, promoting circular economy and sustainable agriculture. The Concession Agreement will remain valid for 25 years from the date of commissioning of the project.

This initiative marks a major step towards sustainable waste management and green energy generation in Bengaluru, supporting the goals of the SATAT initiative and Swachh Bharat Mission of the Government of India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

FM says rationalisation of GST rates has opened new opportunities in rural areas

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Sensex soars over 411 pts; IT shares decline

Dhunseri Ventures Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Atul gains after Q2 PAT climbs 31% YoY to Rs 179 cr

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 3:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story