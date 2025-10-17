GAIL signs concession agreement to set up CBG plant in Bengaluru

GAIL (India) signed a Tripartite Concession Agreement on October 16,2025 with the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and Bengaluru Solid Waste Management (BSWML) for setting up a Compressed Bio Gas (CBG) plant at KCDC area, Haralakunte Village, Bengaluru South Taluk, Bengaluru.

Under the Concession Agreement, GBA will provide 18 acres of land on permissive use basis, and BSWML will supply 300 tons per day of segregated municipal solid waste, which will be processed to produce 12.6 tons per day of CBG. Additionally, the plant will produce around 22 tons of Fermented Organic Manure (FOM) daily, promoting circular economy and sustainable agriculture. The Concession Agreement will remain valid for 25 years from the date of commissioning of the project.