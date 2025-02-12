Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality consolidated net profit declines 9.68% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 6:07 PM IST
Sales rise 22.88% to Rs 168.25 crore

Net profit of Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality declined 9.68% to Rs 12.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 14.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 22.88% to Rs 168.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 136.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales168.25136.92 23 OPM %12.8415.42 -PBDT22.8222.61 1 PBT17.1017.55 -3 NP12.7814.15 -10

