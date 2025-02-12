Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality consolidated net profit declines 9.68% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.88% to Rs 168.25 crore

Net profit of Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality declined 9.68% to Rs 12.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 14.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 22.88% to Rs 168.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 136.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.168.25136.9212.8415.4222.8222.6117.1017.5512.7814.15

