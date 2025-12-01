Eicher Motors jumps as CV sales climbs 37% YoY in Nov'25

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Eicher Motors added 1.14% to Rs 7,135.60 after the company's unlisted subsidiary, VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV), reported a 37.3% year-on-year jump in commercial vehicle (CV) sales to 7,652 units in November 2025.

Domestic sales increased by 35.6% to 6,720 units and total exports surged 75.4% to 705 units in November 2025 over November 2024.

Further, the companys monthly motorcycle sales in November 2025 stood at 1,00,670 units, which is higher by 22% compared with 82,257 units in the same month a year ago.

Sales of motorcycle models with engine capacity up to 350 cc jumped 27% to 90,312 units, while sales of motorcycle models with engine capacity exceeding 350 cc declined 6% to 10,358 units in November 2025 over November 2024.

The international business reported sales of 10,265 units in November 2025, a modest 2% rise over the 10,021 units recorded in the corresponding period last year. Eicher Motors is the listed parent of Royal Enfield, the global leader in middleweight motorcycles. In addition to motorcycles, Eicher has a joint venture with Sweden's AB VolvoVolvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles, which operates in India's commercial vehicle space. The company reported a 24.45% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,369.45 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 1,100.33 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Total revenue from operations surged 44.76% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 6,171.59 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.