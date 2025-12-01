Whirlpool of India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Dish TV India Ltd, Welspun Living Ltd, Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd and Kesoram Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 December 2025.

Dish TV India Ltd, Welspun Living Ltd, Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd and Kesoram Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 December 2025.

Whirlpool of India Ltd crashed 7.12% to Rs 1000.3 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.98 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dish TV India Ltd lost 5.98% to Rs 4.09. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.03 lakh shares in the past one month. Welspun Living Ltd tumbled 5.04% to Rs 141.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.45 lakh shares in the past one month. Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd fell 4.66% to Rs 623.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48228 shares in the past one month.