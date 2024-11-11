Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Electronics Mart India consolidated net profit declines 34.35% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 3:55 PM IST
Sales rise 5.55% to Rs 1386.10 crore

Net profit of Electronics Mart India declined 34.35% to Rs 24.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 37.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 5.55% to Rs 1386.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1313.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1386.101313.21 6 OPM %6.067.36 -PBDT63.8475.61 -16 PBT32.5250.12 -35 NP24.5437.38 -34

We have a huge appetite for India talent, says FICO CEO Will Lansing

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 3:42 PM IST

