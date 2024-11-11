Electronics Mart India consolidated net profit declines 34.35% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.55% to Rs 1386.10 crore

Net profit of Electronics Mart India declined 34.35% to Rs 24.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 37.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 5.55% to Rs 1386.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1313.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1386.101313.216.067.3663.8475.6132.5250.1224.5437.38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News