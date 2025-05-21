Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Religare Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 17.74 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Religare Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 17.74 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 9:15 AM IST
Sales decline 99.07% to Rs 0.03 crore

Net Loss of Religare Enterprises reported to Rs 17.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 14.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 99.07% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 37.54 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 65.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 46.86% to Rs 6.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.033.23 -99 6.2611.78 -47 OPM %-28333.33-327.55 --892.01-459.00 - PBDT-3.96-13.48 71 -35.67-66.02 46 PBT-5.15-14.99 66 -41.11-71.87 43 NP-17.74-14.99 -18 -37.54-65.35 43

First Published: May 21 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

