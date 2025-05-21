Electronics Mart India consolidated net profit declines 22.42% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.78% to Rs 1718.96 crore

Net profit of Electronics Mart India declined 22.42% to Rs 31.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 40.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.78% to Rs 1718.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1524.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 12.99% to Rs 160.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 183.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.81% to Rs 6964.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6285.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

