Electronics Mart India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
GMM Pfaudler Ltd, Zydus Wellness Ltd, Jamna Auto Industries Ltd and IndusInd Bank Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 June 2025.

Electronics Mart India Ltd surged 17.19% to Rs 157.5 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 22.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.42 lakh shares in the past one month.

GMM Pfaudler Ltd spiked 4.89% to Rs 1166. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4693 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7969 shares in the past one month.

Zydus Wellness Ltd soared 4.75% to Rs 2038.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 30226 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3610 shares in the past one month.

Jamna Auto Industries Ltd exploded 3.79% to Rs 90.86. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 67566 shares in the past one month.

IndusInd Bank Ltd advanced 3.69% to Rs 839. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.38 lakh shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

