L G Balakrishnan & Bros consolidated net profit rises 20.74% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of L G Balakrishnan & Bros rose 20.74% to Rs 93.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 77.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 19.08% to Rs 787.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 660.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.787.02660.9317.3516.64147.51121.53119.7599.6893.6277.54

