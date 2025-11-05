Shiva Texyarn consolidated net profit rises 110.11% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.36% to Rs 105.05 crore

Net profit of Shiva Texyarn rose 110.11% to Rs 5.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.36% to Rs 105.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 95.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.105.0595.1912.7110.3610.767.297.053.685.822.77

