Embassy Developments Ltd Slides 4.99%, BSE Realty index Shed 2.71%

Embassy Developments Ltd has lost 4.83% over last one month compared to 3.79% gain in BSE Realty index and 1.84% rise in the SENSEX

Embassy Developments Ltd fell 4.99% today to trade at Rs 50.08. The BSE Realty index is down 2.71% to quote at 5730.43. The index is up 3.79 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Lodha Developers Ltd decreased 4.92% and Oberoi Realty Ltd lost 3.83% on the day. The BSE Realty index went down 6.34 % over last one year compared to the 1.04% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Embassy Developments Ltd has lost 4.83% over last one month compared to 3.79% gain in BSE Realty index and 1.84% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2271 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.42 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 127.9 on 25 Jun 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 39.38 on 02 Apr 2026.