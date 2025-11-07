Embassy Developments reports consolidated net loss of Rs 153.32 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.71% to Rs 493.11 crore

Net Loss of Embassy Developments reported to Rs 153.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 34.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.71% to Rs 493.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 475.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.493.11475.47-10.6016.03-143.96-22.60-152.49-27.46-153.32-34.34

