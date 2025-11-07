Profectus Capital Pvt standalone net profit rises 37.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.03% to Rs 109.50 crore

Net profit of Profectus Capital Pvt rose 37.41% to Rs 7.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.03% to Rs 109.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 102.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.109.50102.3157.0157.0111.829.1510.167.507.535.48

