Protean eGov Technologies consolidated net profit declines 14.91% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.02% to Rs 250.50 crore

Net profit of Protean eGov Technologies declined 14.91% to Rs 23.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 28.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.02% to Rs 250.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 219.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.250.50219.7011.7114.4042.4244.7132.0437.5723.8628.04

