Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Emmvee Photovoltaic Power's subsidiary commissions new 2.5 GW solar module line

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power's subsidiary commissions new 2.5 GW solar module line

Image
Last Updated : Dec 20 2025 | 4:16 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power said its wholly owned subsidiary, Emmvee Energy (EEPL), has commenced operations of a 2.5 GW solar module line at its factory in Sulibele, Hoskote Taluk, Bengaluru, Karnataka (Unit VI).

The new line is part of the companys planned capacity expansion disclosed in its IPO documents and has been completed according to schedule.

With this commissioning, the companys total solar module manufacturing capacity now stands at 10.3 GW, strengthening its position in the renewable energy sector.

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power is primarily a solar module manufacturer and is the second largest pure-play integrated solar PV module and solar cell manufacturing company and one of the largest solar PV module manufacturers in India.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 577.3% to Rs 237.86 crore on an 181.1% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 1,131 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Shares of Emmvee Photovoltaic Power rallied 6.85% to end at Rs 184.85 on Friday, 19 December 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Infosys rules out material events behind sharp ADR volatility on NYSE

RITES signs MoU with Botswana to modernise rail and transport infrastructure

Kranti Inds receives new purchase orders from Armoured Vehicles Nigam worth Rs 20 lakh

Shree Refrigerations secures domestic contract worth Rs 6-cr

Soma Textiles & Industries secures work orders worth Rs 343.95 cr

First Published: Dec 20 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story