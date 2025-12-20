Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RITES signs MoU with Botswana to modernise rail and transport infrastructure

RITES signs MoU with Botswana to modernise rail and transport infrastructure

Last Updated : Dec 20 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Partnership to cover railways, highways, airports and capacity building initiatives.

RITES on Friday (19 December 2025) signed a memorandum of understanding with the Government of Botswana to support the development and modernisation of the countrys transport infrastructure.

The MoU was signed with Botswanas Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure. The partnership aims to strengthen railway and transport systems through the use of advanced technologies, global best practices and capacity building programmes.

Under the agreement, RITES will provide technical support for railway modernisation, including supply of rolling stock, commissioning, repair, operations and maintenance services, and workshop upgrades. The collaboration will also extend to infrastructure projects across highways, bridges, airports and buildings.

RITES will additionally offer training programmes, knowledge sharing initiatives and quality assurance services such as third party inspections and acceptance testing. The scope also includes deployment of IT solutions like integrated train operations and passenger management systems.

RITES is a Navratna Public Sector Enterprise and a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, having diversified services and geographical reach. The company has an experience spanning 50 years and undertaken projects in over 55 countries in Asia, Africa, Latin America, South America, and Middle East region. As on September, the Government of India held 72.20% in the company.

The company reported a 32.24% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 109.10 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 82.50 crore a year earlier. Revenue from operations grew 1.45% YoY to Rs 548.74 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Shares of RITES rose 1.71% to settle at Rs 226.35 on Friday, 19 December 2025.

First Published: Dec 20 2025 | 3:02 PM IST

