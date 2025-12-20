Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Infosys rules out material events behind sharp ADR volatility on NYSE

Infosys rules out material events behind sharp ADR volatility on NYSE

Last Updated : Dec 20 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
The IT major's ADR jumped to a 52 week high and triggered two trading halts amid thin liquidity and technical factors.

Infosys on Saturday, 20 December 2025, said there were no material developments behind the sharp volatility seen in its American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange a day earlier.

In a filing to stock exchanges, the company said it observed unusual movement in its ADR price on December 19, which led to two volatility trading pauses under the NYSE's Limit Up Limit Down mechanism. Infosys said no events warranted disclosure under SEBI's listing regulations and the clarification was issued to prevent unwarranted speculation.

The statement followed a sharp 56% surge in Infosys ADRs soon after the opening bell on Friday, 19 December 2025. The stock climbed to a 52 week high of $30 before the NYSE halted trading twice. The rally briefly added tens of billions of dollars to the companys market capitalisation and appeared disconnected to any company specific announcement.

Media reports attributed the surge to a possible short squeeze following a large recall of Infosys ADRs in a thinly traded, holiday hit market. A potential technical glitch was also cited as a factor that may have triggered automated buying.

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting.

The company reported 6.4% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 7,364 crore on a 5.2% increase in revenue to Rs 44,490 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q1 FY25. On a year-on-year basis, the company's net profit and revenues have grown by 13.2% and 8.6%, respectively.

For FY26, the company has raised its revenue growth guidance to 2-3% in constant currency (CC), up from the earlier range of 1-3%. The operating margin forecast remains unchanged at 20%-22%.

Shares of Infosys rose 0.81% to settle at Rs 1639.60 on Friday, 19 December 2025.

First Published: Dec 20 2025 | 3:37 PM IST

