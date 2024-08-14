Omaxe reports consolidated net loss of Rs 147.44 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 60.04% to Rs 341.61 croreNet Loss of Omaxe reported to Rs 147.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 106.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 60.04% to Rs 341.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 213.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales341.61213.45 60 OPM %-44.26-43.35 -PBDT-149.97-115.84 -29 PBT-157.17-131.50 -20 NP-147.44-106.32 -39
