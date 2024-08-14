MTAR Technologies consolidated net profit declines 78.22% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 16.31% to Rs 126.00 crore

Net profit of MTAR Technologies declined 78.22% to Rs 4.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 20.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 16.31% to Rs 126.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 150.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.126.00150.5613.1722.9312.3532.906.2127.284.4320.34

