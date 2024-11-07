Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Pritika Engineering Components consolidated net profit rises 78.26% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 7:00 PM IST
Sales rise 40.62% to Rs 31.99 crore

Net profit of Pritika Engineering Components rose 78.26% to Rs 1.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 40.62% to Rs 31.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 22.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales31.9922.75 41 OPM %16.3813.19 -PBDT3.782.03 86 PBT2.171.27 71 NP1.640.92 78

