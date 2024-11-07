Pritika Engineering Components consolidated net profit rises 78.26% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 40.62% to Rs 31.99 crore

Net profit of Pritika Engineering Components rose 78.26% to Rs 1.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 40.62% to Rs 31.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 22.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.31.9922.7516.3813.193.782.032.171.271.640.92

