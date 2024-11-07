Eureka Forbes consolidated net profit rises 84.71% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.81% to Rs 673.14 croreNet profit of Eureka Forbes rose 84.71% to Rs 47.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 25.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.81% to Rs 673.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 591.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales673.14591.45 14 OPM %10.868.81 -PBDT74.8051.02 47 PBT60.7437.78 61 NP47.7125.83 85
