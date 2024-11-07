Eureka Forbes consolidated net profit rises 84.71% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.81% to Rs 673.14 crore

Net profit of Eureka Forbes rose 84.71% to Rs 47.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 25.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.81% to Rs 673.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 591.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.673.14591.4510.868.8174.8051.0260.7437.7847.7125.83

