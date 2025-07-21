Scan Projects standalone net profit rises 1400.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.52% to Rs 2.71 crore

Net profit of Scan Projects rose 1400.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 21.52% to Rs 2.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.2.712.235.540.900.210.020.200.010.150.01

