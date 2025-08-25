Eris' Ahmedabad unit receives approval from Brazil's ANVISA

Eris Lifesciences announced that a manufacturing unit in its Ahmedabad campus has received approval from ANVISA, which is Brazil's national health regulatory agency. This approval follows a successful inspection conducted by the agency in May 2025 and enables Eris to enter Brazil, the largest pharmaceutical market in South America. A company spokesperson said that this approval by a stringent regulatory authority like Anvisa is a tangible endorsement of the GMP and quality systems at the Company's manufacturing facilities. The said manufacturing facility has been successfully inspected by various other regulatory agencies earlier in the year.

