Eris' Ahmedabad unit receives approval from Brazil's ANVISA

Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Eris Lifesciences announced that a manufacturing unit in its Ahmedabad campus has received approval from ANVISA, which is Brazil's national health regulatory agency. This approval follows a successful inspection conducted by the agency in May 2025 and enables Eris to enter Brazil, the largest pharmaceutical market in South America. A company spokesperson said that this approval by a stringent regulatory authority like Anvisa is a tangible endorsement of the GMP and quality systems at the Company's manufacturing facilities. The said manufacturing facility has been successfully inspected by various other regulatory agencies earlier in the year.

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 2:18 PM IST

