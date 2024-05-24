Singer India standalone net profit rises 832.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.00% to Rs 113.48 crore

Net profit of Singer India rose 832.00% to Rs 2.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.00% to Rs 113.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 114.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 45.91% to Rs 4.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.58% to Rs 425.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 460.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

113.48114.63425.41460.301.89-0.580.340.413.960.748.765.733.280.266.133.722.330.254.508.32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News