Singer India standalone net profit rises 832.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 9:12 AM IST
Sales decline 1.00% to Rs 113.48 crore

Net profit of Singer India rose 832.00% to Rs 2.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.00% to Rs 113.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 114.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 45.91% to Rs 4.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.58% to Rs 425.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 460.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales113.48114.63 -1 425.41460.30 -8 OPM %1.89-0.58 -0.340.41 - PBDT3.960.74 435 8.765.73 53 PBT3.280.26 1162 6.133.72 65 NP2.330.25 832 4.508.32 -46

First Published: May 24 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

