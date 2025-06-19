ESAF Small Finance Bank soars after board clears Rs 735 Cr bad loan sale to ARC

ESAF Small Finance Bank rallied 7.89% to Rs 32.80 after the bank's board approved a major clean-up of its balance sheet by offloading bad loans worth Rs 735.18 crore to an Asset Reconstruction Company (ARC).

The loan pool includes Rs 362.43 crore in non-performing assets (NPAs) and Rs 372.75 crore in technically written-off loans. The bank has already made a 90.15% provision against this pool, indicating limited impact on profitability.

The board has authorized its Asset Sale Committee of Executives to oversee and complete all procedural formalities related to the transaction.

The move is aimed at strengthening the banks asset quality and improving overall operational efficiency.