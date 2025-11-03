Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Escorts Kubota gains after October 2025 sales rise 4% YoY to 18,798 units

Escorts Kubota gains after October 2025 sales rise 4% YoY to 18,798 units

Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Escorts Kubota advanced 2.04% to Rs 3,866.50 after the company's agri-machinery business division in October 2025 sold 18,798 tractors, its ever highest monthly sales registering a growth of 3.8% as against 18,110 tractors sold in October 2024.

While domestic sales also rose 3.3% to 18,423 units in October 2025 compared with 17,839 units sold in October 2024.

The companys exports jumped 38.4% to 375 units in October 2025 as against 271 units posted in October 2024.

Further, the companys construction equipment business division sold 452 machines in October 2025, registering a decline of 28.8% from 635 machines sold in September 2024.

Escorts Kubota is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing agricultural tractors, engines for agricultural tractors, construction, earthmoving, and material handling equipment; round and flat tubes; heating elements; and double-acting hydraulics.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 363.2% to Rs 1,397.11 crore despite a 2.9% decline in net sales to Rs 2,500.05 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 10:23 AM IST

