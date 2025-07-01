Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Texmaco Rail & Engg bags Rs 27-cr order from South Western Railway

Texmaco Rail & Engg bags Rs 27-cr order from South Western Railway

Image
Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 8:50 AM IST
Texmaco Rail & Engineering said that it has received an order worth Rs 27.75 crore from South Western Railway for TRD Maintenance & breakdown activities in different sections.

The order includes TRD maintenance and breakdown activities in BYPL(Incl)- OML(Excl), YNK(excl)- BWT(excl), BAW(incl)-SPGR(incl) SBC(incl)- JTJ(Excl), BAW(Excl)- HAS(Excl), BID-Y and YNK-DMM sections.

The order will be completed in 24 months from the date of LoA.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering is a diversified heavy engineering company, with products including railway freight wagons, hydro-mechanical equipment and industrial structures for infrastructure industry, locomotive components and locomotive shells, railway bridges, steel castings, pressure vessels, etc.

The company has reported a 13.5% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 39 crore despite a 17.6% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,346 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.

The counter declined 1.43% to end at Rs 176.10 on the BSE.

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 8:30 AM IST

