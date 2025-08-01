Suzlon secures 381 MW order from Zelestra India

Suzlon Group has secured a 381 MW order from Zelestra India and its affiliates, marking a strategic milestone in Zelestra's clean energy journey with their first-ever FDRE project. This collaboration highlights a growing industry shift, where companies embarking on their renewable energy journey are turning to Suzlon as their trusted wind energy partner. With proven end-to end capabilities, from cutting-edge turbine technology to 25 years of lifecycle support, Suzlon is empowering both corporate and utility players to meet their decarbonization goals with scale, reliability, and speed.

The 381 MW project, involving 127 of Suzlon's S144 turbines, will be spread across Maharashtra (180 MW), Madhya Pradesh (180 MW), and Tamil Nadu (21 MW). The project is a part of SJVN's FDRE bid in Maharashtra and MP, while the Tamil Nadu portion will serve Commercial & Industrial (C&I) power consumers.