Essar Shipping reports consolidated net loss of Rs 34.94 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 76.68% to Rs 2.54 crore

Net loss of Essar Shipping reported to Rs 34.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 26.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 76.68% to Rs 2.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2.5410.89-348.4323.23-28.8128.63-29.0018.02-34.9426.06

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp