EUR/USD lingers around two-week low as dollar firms on safe haven demand

EUR/USD pair continues to stay around a two week low even amid a slight revival after hitting a Dec 11 low in the previous session. The pair is quoting at $1.1745, down 0.18% on the day. Dollar strength overseas amid geo-political tensions is weighing on the counter. Investors weighed the implications of the US attack on Venezuela. Besides, data today showed a downward revision of December's Eurozone Services PMI. Eurozone HCOB Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) has been revised down to 52.4, from the previous estimation of 52.6, and a reading of 53.1 in November.

