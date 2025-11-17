Euro Pratik Sales acquires majority stake in URO Veneer World

The acquisition gives Euro Pratik a robust, consumer-facing platform to engage directly with end users and design professionals, strengthening brand visibility, loyalty, and product penetration. By integrating URO Veneer World, the company gains valuable on-ground insights into emerging design trends and consumer preferences, while delivering commercial advantages such as improved margins, faster deliveries, a stronger working capital cycle, and greater control over retail-level positioning. As a strategic launchpad for decorative surface solution products, Uro Veneer World will also enable Euro Pratik to replace competing offerings within its own product portfolio. This forward integration aligns with Euro Pratik's long-term vision of building a direct relationship with its end users and Influencers, anticipating market shifts, and shaping innovation in tune with evolving consumer needs.
