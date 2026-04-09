Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Euro stayed well supported just under five-week high
Euro stayed well supported just under five-week high against the US dollar today as upbeat exports data from Germany boosted the sentiments. Germany's export rebounded the most since 2022, official data revealed Thursday. Exports rose 3.6% month-on-month in February, after January's 1.5% fall. Compared with February 2025, the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) further reports that exports increased by 2.9% and imports rose by 1.5%, based on provisional data. German imports also rose 4.7% on the previous month. EUR/USD pair is quoting at 1.1706, up marginally on the day. It had shot up near 1.1760 level yesterday. On NSE, EUR/INR futures are quoting at 109.10, up slightly on the day.

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