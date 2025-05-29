Pansari Developers consolidated net profit rises 261.74% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 52.86% to Rs 18.68 croreNet profit of Pansari Developers rose 261.74% to Rs 5.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 52.86% to Rs 18.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 43.95% to Rs 7.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 29.24% to Rs 39.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 56.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content