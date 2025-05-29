Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bhilwara Spinners reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.33 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Bhilwara Spinners reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.33 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 420.95% to Rs 7.71 crore

Net loss of Bhilwara Spinners reported to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 420.95% to Rs 7.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 1.73 crore in the year ended March 2025 and also during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 165.64% to Rs 24.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales7.711.48 421 24.979.40 166 OPM %15.690 -12.825.96 - PBDT0.480.02 2300 2.500.61 310 PBT-0.180.01 PL 1.780.59 202 NP-0.330.57 PL 1.731.73 0

