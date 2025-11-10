Ramaraju Surgical Cotton Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 14.23 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.10% to Rs 102.41 crore

Net Loss of Ramaraju Surgical Cotton Mills reported to Rs 14.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 13.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.10% to Rs 102.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 88.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.102.4188.210.684.93-7.73-4.46-14.72-11.84-14.23-13.06

Powered by Capital Market - Live News