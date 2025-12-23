Mankind Pharma Ltd spurts 1.94%, up for fifth straight session

Mankind Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 2228.7, up 1.94% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 23.43% in last one year as compared to a 10.32% jump in NIFTY and a 1.52% jump in the Nifty Pharma.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Mankind Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.82% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22927.9, down 0.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.36 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.94 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2231.3, up 2.1% on the day. Mankind Pharma Ltd is down 23.43% in last one year as compared to a 10.32% jump in NIFTY and a 1.52% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.